Махачкалинский МТП обработал первую партию белорусских калийных удобрений
12.11.2024

First Shipment of Potash Fertilizers from Belarus via Makhachkala

    • Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port has started handling a large shipment of potash fertilizers from Belarus designated for Iran. The cargo was delivered to the port by rail.

    By the end of the year, the port expects to have handled some 35-40 thousand tons of potash fertilizers. Next year, it is planned to handle more than 200 thousand tons, Djamal Aliev, MD of Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port, said.

    In future, shipments from Belarus will be loaded from Makhachkala for delivery to India, he added.

    Aliev also told that at present negotiations on intensifying cargo transportation between Turkmenbashi and Makhachkala are underway. Cargo from Russia can be delivered to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kirghizia, and Uzbekistan via Turkmenistan, he explained.

    Also, containers start to be carried from India to Russia via Iranian ports and Makhachkala. “This makes Makhachkala a major logistics hub in the Russian section of the North-South international transport corridor,” Aliev noted.

    Photo: Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port


