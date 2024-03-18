Belarussian Car Market Up 138% YoY in February 2024

The sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Belarus made 2.7 thousand units in February 2024, according to the Belarussian Automotive Association BAA.

Compared to February 2023, the sales grew by 138%, and compared to January 2024 by 32%.

The share of commercial vehicles made 8% of the February sales, or 225 units, and that of cars was 92%, or 2,474 units (and 57% of those were Geely cars).

Car sales during January-February 2024 surged 2.6-fold year-on year to make 4.35 thousand units.

