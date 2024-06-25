SeaNews Information&Consulting
Беларусь начала строительство собственных портов в Ленинградской и Мурманской областях
25.06.2024

Belarus Starts Building Ports in Leningrad and Murmansk Regions

    • Belarus has commenced the construction of its own ports in Leningrad and Murmansk regions, the country’s president Alexandr Lukashenko said during his meeting with Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexandr Drozdenko.

    Lukashenko said Belarus is modernizing its railways so they should be capable to carry the increasing freight traffic northward. He added this year the trade turnover between Belarus and Leningrad Oblast is to reach $1 billion and is expected to exceed $2 billion in a five-year period.

    Photo: press office of the President of Belarus


