Belarus Starts Building Ports in Leningrad and Murmansk Regions

Belarus has commenced the construction of its own ports in Leningrad and Murmansk regions, the country’s president Alexandr Lukashenko said during his meeting with Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexandr Drozdenko.

Lukashenko said Belarus is modernizing its railways so they should be capable to carry the increasing freight traffic northward. He added this year the trade turnover between Belarus and Leningrad Oblast is to reach $1 billion and is expected to exceed $2 billion in a five-year period.

Photo: press office of the President of Belarus