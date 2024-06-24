SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Первая партия кузбасского угля в Индию по МТК «Север – Юг»
24.06.2024

First Shipment of Coal from Kuzbass to India by North-South International Transport Corridor

    • The first two trains carrying coal extracted in Russia’s Kuzbass coal basin ran to India by the North-South International transport corridor, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    The trains started from Kemerovo region and ran by the east branch of the corridor via the territory of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to the port of Bandar-Abbas in Iran.

    At the Turkmenia-Iran border, the cargo was relayed onto the 1435 mm standard gauge rolling stock of Iranian Railways.

    From Bandar-Abbas, coal will be shipped to Mumbai by sea, Russian Railways said.

