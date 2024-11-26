SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В.Савельев назначен спецпредставителем президента по развитию МТК «Север – Юг»
26.11.2024

Vladimir Putin Appoints Special Representative for North-South Corridor Development

    • Vitaly Saveliev, Deputy Chairman of the RF Government, has been appointed special presidential representative for the North-South International Transport Corridor development.

    The North-South International Transport Corridor runs from the sea port of St. Petersburg in Russia to Mumbai in India linking 14 countries.

    The route plays a key role in expanding export and import traffic with Iran, India, and the Persian Gulf and Indian Subcontinent countries.

    The modernization of the South International Transport Corridor envisages comprehensive development of railway and road infrastructure, inland waterways, ports and cargo terminals.

    Photo: RF Government press office social media


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.04.2024
    CEO of Sakhalin Energy Appointed
    Roman Dashkov has been appointed CEO of Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Sakhalin 2 […]
    AppointmentsSakhalin EnergySakhalin-2Top management
    0
    02.07.2024
    Top Appointments with Russian Railways
    The Board of Russian Railways has decided to appoint Yury Bakerkin deputy CEO of […]
    AppointmentsRussian RailwaysTop management
    0
    21.03.2024
    President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    RF President Vladimir Putin has signed Decree No197 On North-South Joint Stock Company, dated […]
    DecreeVladimir PutinNorth-South
    0
    21.11.2024
    Chief of Vyborg Customs Appointed
    Georgy Ivanov has been appointed Chief of the Vyborg Customs by Order No 3580-KS of the Federal Customs Service.
    AppointmentsСustomsVyborg Customs
    0
    08.08.2024
    Test Voyage of Chinese River-Sea Ship by Russian Rivers
    Russia and China will continue cooperating in developing the Northwest China – Russian Far […]
    ChinaInternational transport corridorRussian Far EastTest voyage
    0
    10.07.2024
    Russia and India to Cooperate on Northern Sea Route
    Russia and India have expressed their readiness to establish a joint working body to […]
    CooperationIndiaInternational transport corridorNorthern Sea Route
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.11.2024 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Terminal in Hungary
    25.11.2024 FESCO Upgrades China – Novo Service
    22.11.2024 New Route for Pork from Russia to China
    20.11.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024
    15.11.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.11.2024 Vladimir Putin Appoints Special Representative for North-South Corridor Development
    21.11.2024 Chief of Vyborg Customs Appointed
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •