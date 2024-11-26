Vladimir Putin Appoints Special Representative for North-South Corridor Development

Vitaly Saveliev, Deputy Chairman of the RF Government, has been appointed special presidential representative for the North-South International Transport Corridor development.

The North-South International Transport Corridor runs from the sea port of St. Petersburg in Russia to Mumbai in India linking 14 countries.

The route plays a key role in expanding export and import traffic with Iran, India, and the Persian Gulf and Indian Subcontinent countries.

The modernization of the South International Transport Corridor envisages comprehensive development of railway and road infrastructure, inland waterways, ports and cargo terminals.

Photo: RF Government press office social media