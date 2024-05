Valery Pikalyov has been Head of the RF Federal Customs Service by order signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin, the RF Government press office reports.

Pikalyov was born in 1968 and is a graduate of the St. Petersburg University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Before this appointment he was Vice Governor of St. Petersburg, Head of the Administration of the Governor of St. Petersburg.

Photo: Administration of St. Petersburg