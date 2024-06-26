SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
А.Шило назначен замминистра транспорта РФ
26.06.2024

Deputy Transport Minister Appointed

    • Aleksey Shilo has been appointed deputy minister of transport of the Russian Federation. Prior to this, he was deputy CEO of Russian Railways responsible for the company’s commercial activities and freight operations.

    Shilo graduated from the Urals State University of Railways with a degree in railway transportation organization and management and in economics and management in railway transport.

    He started his career with Sverdlovsk Railway, occupied managerial positions with Sverdlovsk and Gorkovsky Railways, since 2017 was appointed head of Russian Railways’ Center of transport services (CFTO), and in 2018 became deputy CEO of Russian Railways.

    Photo: SeaNews


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    17.05.2024
    New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Valery Pikalyov has been Head of the RF Federal Customs Service by order signed […]
    AppointmentsFederal Customs Service
    0
    05.04.2024
    CEO of Sakhalin Energy Appointed
    Roman Dashkov has been appointed CEO of Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Sakhalin 2 […]
    AppointmentsSakhalin EnergySakhalin-2Top management
    0
    17.05.2024
    Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    RF President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to appoint Roman Starovoit Minister of […]
    AppointmentsMinistry of transport
    0
    24.05.2024
    Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    On May 23 RF President Vladimir Putin met at the Kremlin with King Hamad […]
    BahrainMemorandum of UnderstandingMinistry of transportNorth-South
    0
    29.03.2024
    New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    Andrey Tarasenko has been appointed head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and […]
    AppointmentsRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2024 Down 29.4%
    21.06.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    20.06.2024 FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    19.06.2024 FESCO Adds Capacity to India Service
    19.06.2024 Intermodal Service Links Novosibirsk and Yakutia
    18.06.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •