Deputy Transport Minister Appointed

Aleksey Shilo has been appointed deputy minister of transport of the Russian Federation. Prior to this, he was deputy CEO of Russian Railways responsible for the company’s commercial activities and freight operations.

Shilo graduated from the Urals State University of Railways with a degree in railway transportation organization and management and in economics and management in railway transport.

He started his career with Sverdlovsk Railway, occupied managerial positions with Sverdlovsk and Gorkovsky Railways, since 2017 was appointed head of Russian Railways’ Center of transport services (CFTO), and in 2018 became deputy CEO of Russian Railways.

Photo: SeaNews