Maxim Rodikov has been appointed acting head of the General Department of Information Technology of the RF Federal Customs Service.

Rodikov started his career in the customs service in 1997 as an inspector with the Smolensk Customs House and was promoted eventually to deputy chief of the General Department of Organization of Customs Processing and Customs Control.

In March 2024, he was appointed head of the General Department of Government Service and Personals.

Photo: Federal Customs Service