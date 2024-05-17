Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia

RF President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to appoint Roman Starovoit Minister of transport of the Russian Federation, the RF Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Starovoit was born in 1972 in Kursk, graduated from the Baltic State Technical University and the North-West Academy of Public Administration, and has a candidate’s degree in pedagogics.

During 2005-2010 he worked for the St. Petersburg city government dealing with investment and strategic projects, in 2010-2012 occupied various positions with the industry and infrastructure department of the RF Government, in 2012-2018 was Head of the RF Federal Road Agency, in October 2018 occupied the position of deputy transport minister.

In October 2018 Starovoit was appointed acting Governor of the Kursk region and was elected Governor in 2019.

On May 14 Starovoit was appointed Minister of transport of the Russian Federation replacing Vitaly Saveliev who was appointed Deputy Premier responsible for the transport industry.

Photo: RF Ministry of transport