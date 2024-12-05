Customs Duties to Be Indexed

The rates of customs duties for customs operations related to goods release will be indexed w.e.f. January 1, 2025 in accordance with Decree No1637 of November 28, 2024.

The rates of customs duties for customs operations related to goods release are calculated depending on the commodity category, the status of those who move the goods, and customs declaration peculiarities.

The document also contains a list of commodities for which a fixed customs duty related to goods release of 30 thousand rubles ($292.5) is applied.

Photo: public source