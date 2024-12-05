SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Ставки таможенных сборов проиндексируют
05.12.2024

Customs Duties to Be Indexed

    • The rates of customs duties for customs operations related to goods release will be indexed w.e.f. January 1, 2025 in accordance with Decree No1637 of November 28, 2024.

    The rates of customs duties for customs operations related to goods release are calculated depending on the commodity category, the status of those who move the goods, and customs declaration peculiarities.

    The document also contains a list of commodities for which a fixed customs duty related to goods release of 30 thousand rubles ($292.5) is applied.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.04.2024
    Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    The Government of Finland has decided to close the border crossing points for maritime […]
    Border crossingСustomsFinlandRestrictions
    0
    13.02.2024
    40% More Container Vessels Call Vladivostok in 2023
    During 2023, freight traffic controlled by the Vladivostok Customs grew 8.7% year-on-year, mainly due […]
    Container vesselСustomsTradeVladivostok
    0
    10.07.2024
    Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    The customs authorities of the Russian Federation are vested with the right of state […]
    СustomsSanitary and quatantine controlVeterinary controlPhytosanitary control
    0
    04.12.2024
    RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    Maxim Rodikov has been appointed acting head of the General Department of Information Technology of the RF Federal Customs Service.
    AppointmentsСustomsFederal Customs Service
    0
    21.11.2024
    Chief of Vyborg Customs Appointed
    Georgy Ivanov has been appointed Chief of the Vyborg Customs by Order No 3580-KS of the Federal Customs Service.
    AppointmentsСustomsVyborg Customs
    0
    27.08.2024
    Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    The Government of the Russian Federation approved Resolution No. 1226 of August 22, 2024, […]
    Customs duesGovernmentImportLNG
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.12.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports in October 2024
    02.12.2024 First Pilot Container from India to Makhachkala
    29.11.2024 First Block Train from Baku to Xian
    27.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.7% in October 2024
    25.11.2024 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Terminal in Hungary
    25.11.2024 FESCO Upgrades China – Novo Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    02.12.2024 Chief of Far Eastern Customs Administration Appointed
    28.11.2024 All Imported Alcohol Beverages to Be Marked in Russia
    27.11.2024 Russia Bans Export of Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •