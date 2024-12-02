SeaNews Information&Consulting
Назначен начальник Дальневосточного таможенного управления
02.12.2024

Chief of Far Eastern Customs Administration Appointed

    • Dmitry Zhukov, Chief of the Main State Service and Personnel Directorate of the RF Federal Customs Service, has been appointed Chief of the Far Eastern Customs Administration. He took over his new office w.e.f. November 27, 2024, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    Zhukov will be responsible for all the processes of customs control and customs administration of the Far Eastern Customs Administration.

    Zhukov started his career with customs in 1994. He was head of the Bryansk and Moscow Customs Houses, and chief of the Main Customs Control and Customs Administration Directorate of the RF Federal Customs Service. Since March 2024, he was appointed chief of the Main State Service and Personnel Directorate of the RF Federal Customs Service.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


  •  




