SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первый «Агроэкспресс» из Волгоградской области в Монголию
12.09.2024

Russian Railways Appoint Deputy CEO

    • Russian Railways Appoint Deputy CEODmitry Murev has been Deputy CEO of Russian Railways, Director of RZD’s Center of Corporate Transportation Services, the company said in its social media account.

    Murev is a graduate of the STANKIN Moscow State Technology University and has been employed with Russian Railways since 2009.

    Until recently he was managing director of RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways. Before that, he held th positions of chief engineer and deputy Director of the Center of Corporate Transportation Services.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.08.2024
    New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    Alexandr Sakharov has been appointed Head of the RF Federal Agency for Railway Transport […]
    AppointmentsRF Agency for Railway Transport
    0
    02.02.2024
    Russian Railways See Freight Decline in January 2024, Quote Bad Weather
    In January 2024, Russian Railways loaded 94.8 mn tons of cargo, down 4.3% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTRussian RailwaysCargo
    0
    17.05.2024
    New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Valery Pikalyov has been Head of the RF Federal Customs Service by order signed […]
    AppointmentsFederal Customs Service
    0
    05.03.2024
    Russian Railways Post 2.9% YoY Decline in January-February 2024
    In January-February 2024, Russian Railways loaded 190.7 mn tons of cargo, down 2.9% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTRussian Railways
    0
    22.08.2024
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic Grows 17.5% YoY in January-July 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 17.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    02.07.2024
    Top Appointments with Russian Railways
    The Board of Russian Railways has decided to appoint Yury Bakerkin deputy CEO of […]
    AppointmentsRussian RailwaysTop management
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.09.2024 FESCO and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Transportation to Asia
    12.09.2024 Russian Railways’ Containerized Traffic in January-August 2024
    11.09.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in July 2024 Up 2-fold
    06.09.2024 RZD Logistics and Far East and Arctic Development Corporation Agree to Cooperate on Logistics Hub Project
    06.09.2024 FESCO Partners with FishStat Marketplace
    05.09.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in July 2024 Up 38.4%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •