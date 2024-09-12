Russian Railways Appoint Deputy CEO

Dmitry Murev has been Deputy CEO of Russian Railways, Director of RZD’s Center of Corporate Transportation Services, the company said in its social media account.

Murev is a graduate of the STANKIN Moscow State Technology University and has been employed with Russian Railways since 2009.

Until recently he was managing director of RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways. Before that, he held th positions of chief engineer and deputy Director of the Center of Corporate Transportation Services.

Photo: Russian Railways