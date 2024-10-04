SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Назначен заместитель руководителя Федерального агентства морского и речного транспорта
04.10.2024

Deputy Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed

    • Fedor Shishlakov has been appointed deputy head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) by governmental order of September 27, 2024. He assumes office w.e.f. October 2, 2024.

    Shishlakov graduated from the Moscow State Academy of Inland Shipping with a degree in law and started his career in inland shipping with the Moscow Canal administration in 2006.

    He worked with the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport as deputy head and then head of the inland shipping department during 2009-2013, then held various managerial positions with the Lena inland shipping basin and Volga-Baltic inland shipping basin.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.04.2024
    Navigation on Volga River Starts
    On April 10 the navigation season started on the Middle Volga as the first […]
    Inland shippingNavigationВолга
    0
    05.08.2024
    New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Major General Nikolay Lagirev is appointed chief of the Northwest Customs Administration of the […]
    AppointmentsСustomsNorth-Western Customs Directorate
    0
    17.09.2024
    Multimodal Logistics Center Planned in Omsk Region
    a multimodal logistics center is planned to be developed on the basis of Omsk […]
    Inland shippingLogistics centerRiver portОмск
    0
    24.09.2024
    FESCO Appoints Group President
    FESCO Transport Group has reported the appointment of Petr Ivanov as President of the […]
    AppointmentsFESCO Top management
    0
    29.03.2024
    New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    Andrey Tarasenko has been appointed head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and […]
    AppointmentsRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport
    0
    10.09.2024
    Head of Investment Appointed with RZD
    Mikhail Romanov has been appointed head of the investment department of Russian Railways, the […]
    AppointmentsRussian RailwaysTop management
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.10.2024 New Services to Russian Far East from China
    02.10.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in August 2024
    26.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.9% in August
    25.09.2024 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    20.09.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 6.3% in August 2024
    20.09.2024 Far Eastern Railway Sets New Container Loading Record
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •