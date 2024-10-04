Deputy Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed

Fedor Shishlakov has been appointed deputy head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) by governmental order of September 27, 2024. He assumes office w.e.f. October 2, 2024.

Shishlakov graduated from the Moscow State Academy of Inland Shipping with a degree in law and started his career in inland shipping with the Moscow Canal administration in 2006.

He worked with the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport as deputy head and then head of the inland shipping department during 2009-2013, then held various managerial positions with the Lena inland shipping basin and Volga-Baltic inland shipping basin.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot