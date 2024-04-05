CEO of Sakhalin Energy Appointed

Roman Dashkov has been appointed CEO of Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Sakhalin 2 project, w.e.f. April 4, 2024, the company said in a statement.

The decision was made by the extraordinary general meeting of the Sakhalin Energy stockholders.

Dashkov graduated from the Gubkin Russian State Oil and Gas University and the Plekhanov Economic University, he worked at the Orenburg, Yamburg and Yamal oil and gas fields.

He started his career in 1998 with Yamburggazdobycha, occupied various engineering and managerial positions with Gazprom subsidiaries, and was CEO of Sakhalin 2 project since 2013.

