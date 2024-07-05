Inland Shipping Hub to Be Developed in Moscow Region

Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), and Andrey Vorobyov, Moscow Oblast Governor, have discussed the prospects for developing the inland waterways in the Moscow region.

A multimodal transport hub is o be established on the basis of a river port in the Dmitrovsky township, Rosmorrechflot press office said.

The project envisages modernization of the port infrastructure and building terminal and storage facilities, engineering infrastructure and road accesses.

‘We intend to develop a hub in the Moscow region where cargo, products of local manufacturers will be accumulated and then shipped to other regions as the Moscow region is located on the crossroads to five seas and has a high transit potential,’ Tarasenko said.

