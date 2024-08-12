New Rail Service from Moscow to Yekaterinburg

TransContainer has announced the launch of a new rail service from Moscow region to Yekaterinburg in the Urals.

The block train is routed from the station of Selyatino to TransContainer’s own terminal at the station of Yekaterinburg-Tovarny. The transit time is about 2.5 days. The service frequency is 10 trains a month.

The new service supplements the existing block train to Yekaterinburg running from the station of Kuntsevo in Moscow.

The first train carrying 120 TEU laden with LCL cargo has already arrived at Yekaterinburg.

Photo: TransContainer