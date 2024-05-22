TransContainer’s Novosibirsk Terminal Modernization Project to Get Budget Support

The commission on investment projects in Novosibirsk region has decided to support the project to modernize TransContainer’s container terminal at the railway station of Kleschikha, TransContainer said in a statement.

Kleschikha Terminal is a key logistics infrastructure object in West Siberia accounting for 78% of the container traffic handled by TransContainer on West Siberian Railway and one eighth part of the company’s entire container traffic in Russia, TransContainer noted.

The project of terminal modernization worth more than 1.5 billion rubles ($16.4 million) started in 2021. It envisages the expansion of one of the four existing yards and developing a new fifth yard where two 45-ton hoisting capacity cranes will be installed.

As a result, the annual terminal capacity will increase to 312 thousand TEU, the capacity of the storage facilities will increase by some 60% to 6.1 thousand TEU, and the overall railway lines capacity will be expanded by more than 40% to 235 railcars.

The state financial support required for the project is 51.1 million rubles ($557.7 thousand).

The need for expanding and modernizing TransContainer’s terminal in Novosibirsk is driven by the growing railway freight traffic in the region, which is a major industrial center in Siberia.

The demand for terminal services in the Novosibirsk agglomeration is forecasted to grow by about a third during 2024-2030. During the past five years (2019-2023) the loading in the region grew by almost 75 thousand TEU, with an average annual growth of 18.5 thousand TEU.

