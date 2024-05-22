SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Проект реконструкции контейнерного терминала Клещиха поддержат из госбюджета
22.05.2024

TransContainer’s Novosibirsk Terminal Modernization Project to Get Budget Support

    • The commission on investment projects in Novosibirsk region has decided to support the project to modernize TransContainer’s container terminal at the railway station of Kleschikha, TransContainer said in a statement.

    Kleschikha Terminal is a key logistics infrastructure object in West Siberia accounting for 78% of the container traffic handled by TransContainer on West Siberian Railway and one eighth part of the company’s entire container traffic in Russia, TransContainer noted.

    The project of terminal modernization worth more than 1.5 billion rubles ($16.4 million) started in 2021. It envisages the expansion of one of the four existing yards and developing a new fifth yard where two 45-ton hoisting capacity cranes will be installed.

    As a result, the annual terminal capacity will increase to 312 thousand TEU, the capacity of the storage facilities will increase by some 60% to 6.1 thousand TEU, and the overall railway lines capacity will be expanded by more than 40% to 235 railcars.

    The state financial support required for the project is 51.1 million rubles ($557.7 thousand).

    The need for expanding and modernizing TransContainer’s terminal in Novosibirsk is driven by the growing railway freight traffic in the region, which is a major industrial center in Siberia.

    The demand for terminal services in the Novosibirsk agglomeration is forecasted to grow by about a third during 2024-2030. During the past five years (2019-2023) the loading in the region grew by almost 75 thousand TEU, with an average annual growth of 18.5 thousand TEU.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    28.02.2024
    Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has increased the speed of handling block trains at the Universal […]
    Block trainFESCO ModernizationVladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    0
    22.01.2024
    New Russian Far East – Penza Container Service
    TransContainer and Global Ports, both parts of Delo Group, have launched a new container […]
    Block trainGlobal PortsTransContainerVSC
    0
    23.01.2024
    TransContainer Acquires Fitting Platforms
    TransContainer, part of Delo Group, is to acquire 1,230 new 80’ fitting platforms, the […]
    Fitting platformInvestmentTransContainer
    0
    11.01.2024
    TransContainer to Build Two Terminals in Moscow Region
    An agreement providing for building to container terminals was signed between TransContainer and the […]
    Investment projectMoscowTerminalTransContainer
    0
    31.01.2024
    New Container Terminal for Timber Products
    Vologodskie Lesopromyshlenniki Group (Vologda Timber Producers, VLP) has put into operation a container terminal […]
    Investment projectTerminalTimber
    0
    27.02.2024
    Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    The Government of the Russian Federation has expanded the boundaries of the port of […]
    AmmoniaFertilizersTerminalTaman
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.05.2024 TransContainer’s Novosibirsk Terminal Modernization Project to Get Budget Support
    21.05.2024 Ruscon Launches Block Train for Imports from China
    21.05.2024 New Service Links St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad
    20.05.2024 New Route for Russia – China Meat Shuttle Train
    20.05.2024 Block Train from Moscow Region to China via Kazakhstan
    16.05.2024 Global Ports Acquires Equipment for PLP and ULCT
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    06.05.2024 Russia Suspends Sugar Exports
    02.05.2024 Russian Government Extends Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    24.04.2024 Investment Program for United Shipbuilding Corp to Be Developed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •