New Block Train from Syktyvkar to Vladivostok

FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of a new block train branded FESCO Komi Shuttle (FKomS) from Syktyvkar in Komi Republic to the Russian Far East.

The train runs from the railway station of Syktyvkar to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, with a transit time of 12 days. The service is operated on a monthly basis, in future, the frequency can be increased.

The service is aimed mainly for paper, pulp, cardboard and sawn goods as well as consumer goods. The expected monthly traffic is some 150 TEU.

The first train carrying 152 TEU left Syktyvkar on October 17. The next train is scheduled on November 25.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO