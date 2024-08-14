FESO Launches Intra-Asia Service Between Viet Nam and Malaysia

FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of a new regular service branded FESCO Intra Asia Service (FIAS) between Viet Nam and Malaysia, the first in almost twenty years that does not call at Russian ports.

The service will link Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam and Port Klang in Malaysia with a weekly frequency and a transit time of three days. One 400 TEU container ship, part of the FESCO-operated fleet, will be deployed.

To provide service stability, FESCO has accumulated container stocks in both Ho Shi Minh and Port Klang.

FESCO Intra Asia Service will not only provide local transportation but will be also used as a feeder to deliver cargo from Malaysia and other SE Asia and Indian Subcontinent countries (Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Thailand) to Russia with transshipment via Ho Shi Minh.

From Ho Shi Minh, cargo designated for Russia will be relayed on other FESCO vessels serving FESCO Vietnam Direct Line between ports in Viet Nam and Commercial Port of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, part of FESCO Group. Similarly, FESCO will be able to deliver cargo from Russia to SE Asia and the Indian Subcontinent via Ho Shi Minh.

FESCO Intra Asia Service was designed to cater for such commodities as chemical products, agricultural cargo, food products, textile and clothes.

The first call at Port Klang is scheduled on August 17, with ETA in Ho Shi Minh on August 22.

