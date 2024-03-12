Modul Wins Contract from Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill

Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill and Modul have signed a long-term cooperation contract for the delivery of Syktyvkar’s products to export markets, Modul said in a statement.

In accordance with the document, Modul will act as key freight forwarder for Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill in shipping the company’s paper and board products and dry pulp to export markets.

Cargo will be delivered in containers from the company’s facility in Syktyvkar to China, Turkey, the UAE, CIS countries, India, Sri Lanka and other countries via ports in St. Petersburg, Novorossiysk and the Russian Far East.

Modul also undertakes to supply empty containers and provide their stock at the company’s production facility.

Photo: courtesy of Modul