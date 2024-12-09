SeaNews Information&Consulting
First Block Train Carries Petroleum Coke from Tikhoretskaya Station to China

    • Gorkovskaya Railway has sent a first block train loaded with petroleum coke from the station of Tikhoretskay in Tatarstan to China, the company said in a statement.

    The train carries 76 containers laden with more than2 thousand tons of petroleum coke. Petroleum coke is a new commodity to carry from Kazan, so a new logistics scheme was developed, deputy chief of Gorkovsky Railway Aleksandr Cheremnov said.

    The cargo was delivered to the railway station by road from Nizhnekamsk and will be carried by rail to Vladivostok. From there, it will be shipped by sea to China.

    Photo: Russian Railways


