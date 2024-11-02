First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia

Russian Railways have reported the launch of the first block train from the One Belt, One Road terminal in Alabuga in Tatarstan, Russia.

The train carrying 76 containers laden with sugar beet pulp will run in accordance with the schedule to the port of Nakhodka in the Russian Far East. From there, the cargo will be shipped to China by sea.

The One Belt, One Road terminal has railway connections to the stations of Krugloe Pole and Nikashovka.

It is panned, that in 2025 the terminal will start sending trains with export-designated grain, vegetable oil and rubber.

The main commodity types to be handled will be consumer goods and household appliances.

Photo: Russian Railways