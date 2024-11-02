SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первый контейнерный поезд с терминала «Один пояс, один путь» в Татарстане
02.11.2024

First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia

    • Russian Railways have reported the launch of the first block train from the One Belt, One Road terminal in Alabuga in Tatarstan, Russia.

    The train carrying 76 containers laden with sugar beet pulp will run in accordance with the schedule to the port of Nakhodka in the Russian Far East. From there, the cargo will be shipped to China by sea.

    The One Belt, One Road terminal has railway connections to the stations of Krugloe Pole and Nikashovka.

    It is panned, that in 2025 the terminal will start sending trains with export-designated grain, vegetable oil and rubber.

    The main commodity types to be handled will be consumer goods and household appliances.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.08.2024
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic Grows 17.5% YoY in January-July 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 17.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    05.06.2024
    New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan
    Russian Railways have put into operation a specialized container yard on the territory of […]
    AbakanContainer terminalModernizationRussian Railways
    0
    19.08.2024
    Railway Shipment of Grain Up 3.3% YoY in January-July 2024
    Russian Railways loaded 18 mn tons of grain during January-July 2024, up 3.3% year-on-year, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024grainsRussian Railways
    0
    06.02.2024
    FESCO to Develop Terminal in Tatarstan
    FESCO Transport Group, the Ministry of transport and roads of the Republic of Tatarstan, […]
    FESCO Investment projectSvyazhskTerminal
    0
    28.02.2024
    Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has increased the speed of handling block trains at the Universal […]
    Block trainFESCO ModernizationVladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    0
    25.09.2024
    New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    Ruscon, Delo Group’s multimodal transport operator, has launched a new railway container service from […]
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    01.11.2024 LCL Service from Israel to Russia Launched
    30.10.2024 Global Ports Buys Equipment for Moby Dik Terminal
    28.10.2024 FESCO Adds Containership to Fleet
    28.10.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 16% in September 2024
    25.10.2024 Global Ports Posts 33% Container Throughput Growth in January-September 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •