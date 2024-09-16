RZD Tests Open Tops for Shipping Cars from China

Russian Railways have organized a test shipment of cars from China to the Kemerovo region in Open Top containers, the company said in its social media account.

The equipment arrived to China laden with Russian coal, for the return run, they were loaded with cars.

Cars can drive into Open Tops through the doors. To protect the cargo from rain, snow and other external factors, they are covered with tents.

The cars were delivered to Russian Railways’ customs bonded warehouse at the Kemerovo-Sortirovochnoe railway station where they can be stored duty-free and tax-free till they are sold.

The new logistics scheme allows of delivering cars from China directly to dealers located in the Urals and Siberia without using the distribution center in Moscow, Russian Railways explained.

Photo: Russian Railways