SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Железнодорожные контейнеры, 6 месяцев 2024: груженые выросли на 7,6%
11.07.2024

Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 9.7% year-on-year in May […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    20.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 25, 2023
    On week 25, freight rates continue to fall sharply in the Azov and Black […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    02.07.2024
    Top Appointments with Russian Railways
    The Board of Russian Railways has decided to appoint Yury Bakerkin deputy CEO of […]
    AppointmentsRussian RailwaysTop management
    0
    07.05.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 4.1% in March
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    30.05.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 22, 2023
    On week 22, there is a trend for lower freight rates in the Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    18.04.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 16, 2023
    On week 16, an insignificant growth in freight rates is to be seen in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    01.07.2024 Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •