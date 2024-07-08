SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первый «Арктический экспресс №1» из Подмосковья в Шанхай
08.07.2024

First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China

    • On July 5, an official ceremony was held to launch the first Arctic Express No1 from the Bely Rast transport and logistics center in Moscow region to Shanghai in China, Russian Export Center said in a statement.

    The project is part of the Northern Silk Way, a Russia-China initiative aimed at establishing and developing the shortest route from the Pacific to the Atlantic via the Arctic.

    The Arctic Express No1 is routed from the railway station of Bely Rast in Moscow region to Arkhangelsk by rail and then by sea to Shanghai, with 1,200 km by land and 6,600 miles by sea. The expected transit time is 20-25 days.

    The new route is expected to cut the transit time from Moscow to Chinese ports by 35-55% and have an annual capacity of more than 20,000 TEU.

    The project was launched in cooperation between the Chinese Embassy in Russia, the Union of Chinese BUinesses in Russia and the governments of the Moscow and Arkhangelsk regions.

    Photo: Russian Export Center


