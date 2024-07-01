Volga-Dnepr Flies Russian Avant-Garde Paintings to China

Volga-Dnepr airlines have delivered 22 paintings by Russian avant-garde artists from Moscow to Zhengzhou for the exhibition in the Great China Canal Museum in Yangzhou.

The exhibition titles From the History of the Russian Avant-Garde features some 60 works by such masters as Kazimir Malevich, Marc Chagall, Pavel FIlonov and Vasily Kandinsky from the collection of the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg.

The overall weight of the cargo including the packaging was about 1,500 kilogrammes. All the pictures were packed into climatic wooden boxes specially made or transporting pieces of art. Temperature control was supported during the flight.

The exhibition in the Great China Canal Museum opened on June 20 and will continue till September 20. After that, it will move to other venues in China’s major cities.

Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr