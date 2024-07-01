SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Авиакомпания «Волга-Днепр» доставила картины русских авангардистов в Китай
01.07.2024

Volga-Dnepr Flies Russian Avant-Garde Paintings to China

    • Volga-Dnepr airlines have delivered 22 paintings by Russian avant-garde artists from Moscow to Zhengzhou for the exhibition in the Great China Canal Museum in Yangzhou.

    The exhibition titles From the History of the Russian Avant-Garde features some 60 works by such masters as Kazimir Malevich, Marc Chagall, Pavel FIlonov and Vasily Kandinsky from the collection of the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg.

    The overall weight of the cargo including the packaging was about 1,500 kilogrammes. All the pictures were packed into climatic wooden boxes specially made or transporting pieces of art. Temperature control was supported during the flight.

    The exhibition in the Great China Canal Museum opened on June 20 and will continue till September 20. After that, it will move to other venues in China’s major cities.

    Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.04.2024
    Agroexpress Delivers First Tangerines
    RZD Logistics has expanded the scope of commodities carried by the Agrpexpress service it […]
    AgroexpressChinaRZD LogisticsCitrus fruit
    0
    02.02.2024
    FESCO Offers New Intermodal Scheme from Belarus to Shanghai
    FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train from the railway station of […]
    ChinaFESCO IntermodalБеларусь
    0
    11.06.2024
    New Dry Port to Link Blagoveschensk-Heihe Bridge to Railway Infrastructure
    A new dry port to handle cargo transported in Russia-China trade is to be […]
    BlagoveschenskChinaInvestment projectDry port
    0
    28.06.2024
    New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved
    The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the design estimates for the project […]
    ChinaInvestment projectZabaikalskTerminal
    0
    27.02.2024
    Russia’ Rail Export via Far East Border Crossings Up 1.5-Fold in January 2024
    Freight traffic between China and Russia via railway border crossing points in the Far […]
    Border crossingChinaExport
    0
    04.03.2024
    Chinese-Kazakh-Russian Memorandum
    Kazakhstan Railways Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation […]
    ChinaKazakhstan Temir ZholyMemorandum of UnderstandingSlavtrans-Service
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.07.2024 Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk
    28.06.2024 New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved
    28.06.2024 Newnew Shipping Company Makes First Call at Ust-Luga
    27.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    25.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2024 Down 29.4%
    21.06.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •