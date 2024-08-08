SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Пробный рейс китайского судна «река-море» по российским ВВП
08.08.2024

Test Voyage of Chinese River-Sea Ship by Russian Rivers

    • Russia and China will continue cooperating in developing the Northwest China – Russian Far East intermodal transport corridor. Various aspects of the cooperation were discussed at the special meeting of the Joint Commission held by videcon on July 31.

    According to the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), the parties discussed the planned test voyage of China’s river-sea-going vessel “Jianghong Fuxing” by the Amur River in Russia to Fuyuan in China and back to sea in 2024.

    During the meeting, the parties considered the issues of information exchange on navigation factors, meteorology conditions, hydrologic situation, pilotage support, border control, customs, sanitary and port control formalities.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.06.2024
    First Shipment of Coal from Kuzbass to India by North-South International Transport Corridor
    The first two trains carrying coal extracted in Russia’s Kuzbass coal basin ran to […]
    СoalIndiaInternational transport corridorNorth-South
    0
    11.06.2024
    New Dry Port to Link Blagoveschensk-Heihe Bridge to Railway Infrastructure
    A new dry port to handle cargo transported in Russia-China trade is to be […]
    BlagoveschenskChinaInvestment projectDry port
    0
    07.02.2024
    Sovfracht Delivers First Peat Shipment from Kaliningrad to China
    Sovfracht has completed the delivery of containers laden with peat from Kaliningrad, Russia, to […]
    ChinaKaliningradPeatSovfracht
    0
    05.04.2024
    Agroexpress Delivers First Tangerines
    RZD Logistics has expanded the scope of commodities carried by the Agrpexpress service it […]
    AgroexpressChinaRZD LogisticsCitrus fruit
    0
    13.02.2024
    Gazprom Helium Service Provides Regular Transportation of Liquefied Gas to China
    Gazprom Helium Service has organized reliable logistics of liquefied natural gas and liquid helium […]
    ChinaGazprom Helium ServiceLiquefied gas
    0
    23.07.2024
    Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    The mutual trade turnover between Russia and China may reach as much as $300 […]
    ChinaInvestmentRussian FederationTrade
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.8% in June
    31.07.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 31.3% in June 2024
    29.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.8% in June 2024
    22.07.2024 Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •