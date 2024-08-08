Test Voyage of Chinese River-Sea Ship by Russian Rivers

Russia and China will continue cooperating in developing the Northwest China – Russian Far East intermodal transport corridor. Various aspects of the cooperation were discussed at the special meeting of the Joint Commission held by videcon on July 31.

According to the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), the parties discussed the planned test voyage of China’s river-sea-going vessel “Jianghong Fuxing” by the Amur River in Russia to Fuyuan in China and back to sea in 2024.

During the meeting, the parties considered the issues of information exchange on navigation factors, meteorology conditions, hydrologic situation, pilotage support, border control, customs, sanitary and port control formalities.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport