В Билибино и Архангельске построят терминалы для грузов Севморпути
19.06.2024

Terminals for NSR Cargo to Be Built in Arkhangelsk and Bilibino

    • Promstroyarctic, a new resident of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, is establishing a company to build and operate logistics terminals for 3,000 tons of cargo per month in Arkhangelsk and Bilibino.

    According to the RF Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the project is estimated to be worth 7.6 billion rubles ($85.3 million) and is expected to start operations in 2026.

    Most of the investment will be designated for the acquisition of equipment as well as for construction and engineering work.

    The logistics terminals located at the starting point of the Northern Sea Route in Arkhangelsk and at the end point in Bilibino in Chukotka Peninsula are aimed for handling cargo transported by the Northern Sea Route as well as trucked by local Arctic companies, the investor explained.

    According to the company, the warehousing facilities will include both open and roofed storage spaces and will provide relay service between different transport modes. Each of the terminals will cover a territory of 300,000 square meters.

    Photo: RF Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic


