TransContainer to Invest 1.6 Billion into Terminal Equipment

TransContainer will invest more than 1.6 bn rubles ($18 mn) to acquire and modernize hoisting and handling equipment for its terminals, the company said in a statement.

1.3 mn rubles ($14.6 mn) of the sum will be spent on crane equipment, and 300 mn rubles ($3.4 mn) on reach stackers.

The largest sum is assigned for the acquisition of two cranes for the new container yard at the company’s Klerschikha terminal in Novosibirsk.

Cranes replacement is planned at Magnitogorsk-Gruzovoy, Omsk-Vostochny, Arkhangelsk, Chernikovka (Ufa) and Chita terminals. At Pozim terminal in Izhevsk and at the repair yard in St. Petersburg, cranes are modernized.

Also, new reach stackers are to be acquired for regional container terminals.

