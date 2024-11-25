Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Terminal in Hungary

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, L.A.C. Holding (Hungary) and Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd (China) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, KTZ said in a statement. The document was signed in Budapest during the state visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Hungary.

The parties agreed to create a joint intermodal cargo terminal in Budapest. The Hungarian capital has a developed transport network for multimodal transportation across Europe. The 230,000 TEU terminal is expected to increase the number of container trains on the China-Europe-China route, including transit via the TITR. The implementation of the project will help reduce delivery times, reduce transportation costs and transshipment time.

KTZ is actively expanding its presence abroad, the company said. The formation of a terminal network along key transport corridors contributes to the solution of the important task set by the Head of State to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit hub in Eurasia.

Photo: press service of “NC” Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” JSC