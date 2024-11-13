SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Казахстан Темир Жолы» развивает интермодальный терминал в Азербайджане
13.11.2024

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Intermodal Terminal in Azerbaijan

    • Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has signed an agreement a project to create an intermodal cargo terminal in the seaport of Alyat, Azerbaijan, the company said in a statement.

    Other participant of the project are SK-AIH Investment Fund Ltd (Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Azerbaijan Investment Holding), Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Azerbaijan), Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd (PRC).

    The document was signed in the framework of the 29th UN Conference on Climate Change. The initiative has become possible due to the provision by the Azerbaijani side of a land plot, operating berths and terminal capacities of the port of Alyat, KTZ said.

    The project will serve to increase the volume of container trains on the China-Europe-China route via TITR, reduce delivery times, reduce the cost of transportation and transshipment time.

    The new terminal will include a universal cargo area, a covered warehouse complex with an area of 5,000 sq. m and a container area with a capacity of more than 1,000 containers

    Photo: courtesy of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    12.03.2024
    Kazakhstan Launches Block Train from Xi’an to Azerbaijan
    On March 11 this year, during the state visit of the President of the […]
    AzerbaijanBlock trainChinaKazakhstan
    0
    31.05.2024
    Sukhodol Port Handles Million Tons of Coal
    Sukhodol Sea Port, a resident of the free port of Vladivostok, has handled more […]
    СoalInvestment projectSukhodolTerminal project
    0
    02.02.2024
    FESCO Offers New Intermodal Scheme from Belarus to Shanghai
    FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train from the railway station of […]
    ChinaFESCO IntermodalБеларусь
    0
    02.05.2024
    Kazakhstan, Russia and China Creating New Transport Hub
    Kazakhstan’s Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Russia’s Slavtrans-Service JSC and China’s Xian Free Trade Port […]
    ChinaKazakhstan Temir ZholyTransitTransport and logistics center
    0
    14.03.2024
    First Shipment of Russian Pork to China
    FESCO Transport Group has organized the first intermodal shipment of pork from Russia to […]
    ChinaFESCO IntermodalPork
    0
    04.03.2024
    Chinese-Kazakh-Russian Memorandum
    Kazakhstan Railways Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation […]
    ChinaKazakhstan Temir ZholyMemorandum of UnderstandingSlavtrans-Service
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    08.11.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2024
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    01.11.2024 LCL Service from Israel to Russia Launched
    30.10.2024 Global Ports Buys Equipment for Moby Dik Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •