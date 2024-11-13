Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Intermodal Terminal in Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has signed an agreement a project to create an intermodal cargo terminal in the seaport of Alyat, Azerbaijan, the company said in a statement.

Other participant of the project are SK-AIH Investment Fund Ltd (Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Azerbaijan Investment Holding), Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Azerbaijan), Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd (PRC).

The document was signed in the framework of the 29th UN Conference on Climate Change. The initiative has become possible due to the provision by the Azerbaijani side of a land plot, operating berths and terminal capacities of the port of Alyat, KTZ said.

The project will serve to increase the volume of container trains on the China-Europe-China route via TITR, reduce delivery times, reduce the cost of transportation and transshipment time.

The new terminal will include a universal cargo area, a covered warehouse complex with an area of 5,000 sq. m and a container area with a capacity of more than 1,000 containers

Photo: courtesy of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy