Казахстан запустил контейнерный поезд Сиань – Азербайджан
12.03.2024

Kazakhstan Launches Block Train from Xi’an to Azerbaijan

    • On March 11 this year, during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan, a teleconference was held in Baku on the arrival of a container train from the new Kazakhstan Transport and Logistics Terminal in Xi’an (China), Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service said in astatement.

    Kazakhstan Launches Block Train from Xi'an to AzerbaijanThe train arrived at Absheron station (Azerbaijan) in transit through Kazakhstan along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

    The container train covered about 7 thousand kilometers in 11 days. In Kazakhstan, the train covered a distance of 3128 km from Altynkol to the port of Aktau in three days. During the multimodal transportation, the containers were reloaded in Kazakhstan twice – at the dry port KTZE Khorgos Gateway and the seaport of Aktau, then delivered across the Caspian Sea to the Baku International Trade Port, and from there to the Absheron station.

    Previously, delivery of goods from China to the Black Sea ports took 53 days, now – 18 days. To increase transit traffic along the TITR and promptly move goods, a unified digital ecosystem has been created, roads are being built and ports are being modernized.

    In joint efforts of the railway administrations of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, it is planned to increase cargo transportation volumes in 2024.

    Photo: courtesy of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press office


