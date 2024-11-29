SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первый контейнерный поезд из Баку в Сиань
29.11.2024

First Block Train from Baku to Xian

    • On November 24, 2024, the official ceremony of sending the first container train on the return route of the TITR from Baku (Azerbaijan) to Xi’an (China) via Kazakhstan took place, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has reported.

    The train, consisting of 62 containers with petroleum coke, will travel along the Trans-Caspian Transport Route (TITR) as part of the “reverse loading” and reach its destination in just 12 days.

    The service is organized by KTZ Express JSC (a subsidiary of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC) in partnership with X’ian Free Trade Port (PRC), Absheron Logistics and ADY Express (Azerbaijan). This route opens up new opportunities for efficient and fast cargo transportation between the West and Europe.

    Today, TITR is a reliable and safe route that not only reduces transportation times, but also ensures the reliability and safety of cargo transportation, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy noted. Previously, similar cargo was delivered by trucks through the port of Trabzon with subsequent sea transportation to China, which took more than 40 days.

    Photo: courtesy of Press service of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC


