New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan

TransContainer and Global Ports, both parts of Delo Group, have launched a service to cater for imports arriving at Nakhodka in the Russian Far East and designated for Kazan in Central Russia.

Containers arriving from APR countries to the Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company terminal, part of Global Ports, in the port of Vostochny are sent by regular block trains from the railway station of Nakhodka-Vostochnaya to TransContainer’s own terminal at the station of Lagernaya in Kazan.

The estimated transit time by rail is 10 days. The service frequency is three times a month, to be expanded depending on demand.

The service is aimed for importers of electric equipment, consumer goods, and industrial raw materials.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group