«Агроэкспресс» доставил первую партию мандаринов
05.04.2024

Agroexpress Delivers First Tangerines

    • RZD Logistics has expanded the scope of commodities carried by the Agrpexpress service it operates providing the first door to door delivery of tangerines from China to Moscow by rail, the company said in a statement

    The shipment was loaded in Chengdu in China and arrived at the station of Selyatino in Moscow region. The transit time made 11 days. Tangerines were carried in RZD Logistics-owned autonomous reefer containers featuring tracking and temperature and humidity control functions.

    In January-September 2023, Russia became the global leader in tangerine import accounting for more than 20% of the global import volume RZD Logistics said.

    Tangerines from China are usually carried to Russia by sea or road. RZD Logistics offers direct railway service, Alexandr Sivertsev, Director, Container Shipping and Agri Logistics, said.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics


