Largest Containership in History of Northern Sea Route

GlavSevmorput has completed the escort of the largest container vessel in the history of the Northern Sea Route, Rosatom said in its social media account.

The 294 m LOA “Flying Fish 1” en route from St. Petersburg to Qingdao with some 40,996 tons of cargo on board (664 20’ units and 1,727 40’ units) entered the NSR off Cape Zhelaniya and left it off Cape Dezhnev.

The vessel transited the Northern Sea Route in almost 6 days sailing at an average speed of 15.5 knots.

Large-tonnage vessel using the Northern Sea Route can be escorted by deep sea ways only, GlavSevmorput noted.

Photo: Rosatom