SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«ГлавСевморпуть» осуществил проводку самого большого в истории СМП контейнеровоза
02.10.2024

Largest Containership in History of Northern Sea Route

    • GlavSevmorput has completed the escort of the largest container vessel in the history of the Northern Sea Route, Rosatom said in its social media account.

    The 294 m LOA “Flying Fish 1” en route from St. Petersburg to Qingdao with some 40,996 tons of cargo on board (664 20’ units and 1,727 40’ units) entered the NSR off Cape Zhelaniya and left it off Cape Dezhnev.

    The vessel transited the Northern Sea Route in almost 6 days sailing at an average speed of 15.5 knots.

    Large-tonnage vessel using the Northern Sea Route can be escorted by deep sea ways only, GlavSevmorput noted.

    Photo: Rosatom


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    10.07.2024
    Russia and India to Cooperate on Northern Sea Route
    Russia and India have expressed their readiness to establish a joint working body to […]
    CooperationIndiaInternational transport corridorNorthern Sea Route
    0
    29.01.2024
    Keel Laid for New Leningrad Nuclear Icebreaker
    St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard has started the construction of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker to […]
    Baltic ShipyardIcebreakersNuclearShipbuilding
    0
    19.06.2024
    Terminals for NSR Cargo to Be Built in Arkhangelsk and Bilibino
    Promstroyarctic, a new resident of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, is establishing […]
    ArcticInvestment projectTerminalNorthern Sea Route
    0
    01.03.2024
    Vladimir Putin Repeats Invitation for Foreign Logistics Operators to Use Northern Sea Route
    Northern Sea Route development deserves special attention, RF President Vladimir Putin said in his […]
    Vladimir PutinNorthern Sea Route
    0
    15.02.2024
    Astrakhan Yard Lays Keels for First Container Vessels
    The Lenin Yard in Astrakhan has laid the keels or two first RSD-81 container […]
    AstrakhanContainer vesselKeel layingShipbuilding
    0
    23.05.2024
    Rosatom Directors on FESCO Board
    On May 21, an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Far Eastern Shipping […]
    EGMFESCO RosatomCompany Board
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    02.10.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in August 2024
    26.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.9% in August
    25.09.2024 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    20.09.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 6.3% in August 2024
    20.09.2024 Far Eastern Railway Sets New Container Loading Record
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •