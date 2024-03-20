SeaNews Information&Consulting
Альфа-Банк даст кредит на строительство жд терминала в Забайкальске
20.03.2024

Alfa Bank to Finance Terminal Project in Russian Far East

    • RZD Business Asset and Alfa Bank have concluded an agreement on cooperation. The document was signed at TransRussia 2024 international transport and logistics exhibition in Moscow.

    Under the agreement, the bank is to provide financing of the development of a container terminal at the station of Zabaikalsk on the Russia-China border in the Russian Far East.

    The bank will open a credit line for 7.34 billion rubles ($79.8 million) for 15 years.

    RZD Business Asset started building the terminal at the railway station of Zabaikalsk in September 2023. The investment required for the project is estimated to make some 7-8 billion rubles.

    The first stage to be completed in Q1 2025 is to have a capacity of 80,000 TEU. On completing the final, fourth stage in early 2027, the terminal will be capable of handling some 280,000 TEU annually.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Business Asset


  •  




