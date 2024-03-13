Information analysis agency
Первый поезд из Казани во Владивосток
13.03.2024

FESCO Sends First Train from Kazan to Vladivostok

    • FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train from Kazan to Vladivostok in the framework of its FESCO Kazan Shuttle rail service, which was one-way only before that.

    The train carrying 90 TEU with cargo designated for the Russian Far East and China left the station of Tikhoretskaya in Kazan for Commercial Port of Vladivostok on March 11.

    The transit time is expected to make some 12-14 days. The containers are laden with products made in Tatarstan including technical oil, plastic pipes, milk powder, industrial and household chemicals, and car parts.

    On arriving at Vladivostok, the containers will be loaded on board FESCO vessels for shipping to Magadan, the Kamchatka Peninsula and the island of Sakhalin, as well as to China.

    FESCO launched FESCO Kazan Shuttle service from Vladivostok to Kazan in 2022. Since then, more than 5,000 TEU was carried by the route, mostly imports from East and Southeast Asia.

    In future, the Group intends to operate the Kazan – Vladivostok block train on a regular basis with a monthly schedule, the frequency to be increased upon demand.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


