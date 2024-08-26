SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Сервис Нинбо – Находка – Москва вышел на частоту 2 раза в месяц
26.08.2024

Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow Service Now Fortnightly

    • RZD Business Asset carried more than 2,600 TE to Moscow via Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port during the first three months the multimodal Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow was in operation, the company said.

    Since the service launch, the frequency has been expanded to twice a month, so far six vessel calls were made. The next voyage from Ningbo is scheduled for August 28.

    From Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port, containers are carried by rail to the Bely Rast transport and logistics center in the Moscow region. From there, they can be trucked to the customers’ warehouses.

    The service is aimed mainly for consumer goods, vehicles and car parts. According to RZD Business Asset, small shipments are very popular, with half of all bookings being for shipments consisting of one to five containers.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.08.2024
    FESCO Doubles Novorossiysk Shuttle Service Frequency
    FESCO Transpor Group has increased the frequency of its FESCO Novorossiysk Shuttle (FNS) railway […]
    Block trainFESCO MoscowNovorossiysk
    0
    21.05.2024
    Ruscon Launches Block Train for Imports from China
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a regular railway service for imports from […]
    ChinaDelo GroupServiceRuscon
    0
    09.04.2024
    Ruscon Resumes Multimodal Service to Russian far East
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has resumed its multimodal container service after completing the […]
    MultimodalSASCOServiceRuscon
    0
    08.07.2024
    First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    On July 5, an official ceremony was held to launch the first Arctic Express […]
    Arctic ExpressChinaMultimodalNorthern Sea Route
    0
    16.04.2024
    Belarus Prepares to Build Multimodal Port in Murmansk Region
    Belarus has started preparations for a project of building a multimodal port in Murmansk […]
    MultimodalMurmanskPortsБеларусь
    0
    05.07.2024
    Inland Shipping Hub to Be Developed in Moscow Region
    Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), […]
    inland shipInland shippingMoscowRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.08.2024 Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow Service Now Fortnightly
    23.08.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 21.7% in July 2024
    23.08.2024 FESCO Doubles Novorossiysk Shuttle Service Frequency
    22.08.2024 Russian Ports’ Throughput in June 2024 Down 2.7%
    21.08.2024 First Block Train from Arkhangelsk Under Arctic Express No 1 Project
    21.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.4% in July 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •