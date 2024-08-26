Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow Service Now Fortnightly

RZD Business Asset carried more than 2,600 TE to Moscow via Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port during the first three months the multimodal Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow was in operation, the company said.

Since the service launch, the frequency has been expanded to twice a month, so far six vessel calls were made. The next voyage from Ningbo is scheduled for August 28.

From Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port, containers are carried by rail to the Bely Rast transport and logistics center in the Moscow region. From there, they can be trucked to the customers’ warehouses.

The service is aimed mainly for consumer goods, vehicles and car parts. According to RZD Business Asset, small shipments are very popular, with half of all bookings being for shipments consisting of one to five containers.

Photo: Russian Railways