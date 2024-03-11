Information analysis agency
На линию Санкт-Петербург – Калининград дополнительно выходит контейнеровоз
11.03.2024

Additional Vessels to Serve St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Route

    • Two additional vessels will enter the St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad route, the Kaliningrad region government said in its social media account.

    The container ship “M.T. Efremov” will operate between Sea Fishing Port Terminal in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port. The 2023-built vessel can take on board 120 40’ units and 8 20’ units.

    The MV “Patria” to enter the service in March can carry both containers and ro-ro cargo, she has a capacity of 159 40’ units including 40 reefer containers and 20 trucks.

    Photo: Kaliningrad region ministry of infrastructure development


