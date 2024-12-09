FESCO Launches Direct Vladivostok – Shanghai Service

FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of a direct Vladivostok – Shanghai service branded FESCO China Direct Line-5 (FCDL-5).

The service will deploy two FESCO’s vessels with a total capacity of 3,200 TEU in a weekly rotation with a transit time of three days.

The first vessel left Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, on December 7, with ETA in Shanghai on December 10.

Previously, FESCO served Shanghai from Vladivostok as part of its FESCO China Express-3 service also calling at other ports in China including Nansha, Yantian, Shantou, Xiamen, Wenzhou and Ningbo.

The decision to link Vladivostok and Shanghai directly was prompted by the growing customers’ demand, the Group explained.

Launching FCDL-5 FESCO has increased the aggregate weekly capacity of its fleet deployed between China and Vladivostok to 3,200 TEU.

In the near future, FESCO China Express and all related services will be renamed as FESCO China Direct Line, FESCO said.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO