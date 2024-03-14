Information analysis agency
«РЖД Логистика» организовала мультимодальную перевозку для Мариинского театра
14.03.2024

RZD Logistics Delivers Cargo for Mariinsky

    • RZD Logistics has organized a multimodal door to door shipment for Mariinsky Theatre from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg, the company said in a statement.

    Theatrical scenery, inventory and props were carried by rail and road in 40’ containers. The cargo was first trucked to the railway station of Ugolnaya in Vladivostok, loaded on board a train and carried to the station of Shushary in St. Petersburg. From there, the containers were delivered to the destination by road.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics


