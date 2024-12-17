SeaNews Information&Consulting
Логистический хаб создадут на базе Хабаровского речного торгового порта

17.12.2024
17.12.2024

Logistics Hub to Be Established in Khabarovsk Kray

    • Khabarovsk Kray is interested in establishing a logistics hub to trade directly with the Asian Pacific Region countries, Dmitry Demeshin, the Governor of the region, said during his meeting with Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport.

    According to the regional government, the meeting agenda was dedicated to developing the inland waterways in the Amur River basin on the territory of Khabarovsk Kray.

    Demeshin noted that river transport plays an important part in life support of the northern districts of Khabarovsk Kray, in transportation of socially important cargoes. But it is also necessary to develop the sphere of transport and logistics freight water transportation. The waterways of the Amur basin connect the Far Eastern territories and ports of Russia with each other, with ports in China, and with Asian Pacific countries.

    Tarasenko confirmed the intention to create conditions in Khabarovsk Kray for the development of transportation and logistics waterborne cargo transportation. He noted that the region is a most favorable territory from this point of view, as the Amur has four key river ports there, and there are prospects of access to the port of Harbin.

    Negotiations are now underway with China on the restoration of the Sungari River. Establishing a multimodal logistics hub will stimulate an increase in cargo transportation along the Amur. Tarasenko reminded that in the Soviet era up to 20 million tons was carried by the Amur River annually, and now just about 2 million tons, which is not enough.

    Photo: Khabarovsk Kray government press office


