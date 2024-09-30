SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В Самарской области может появиться портово-логистический хаб
30.09.2024

Port Logistics Hub Project for Samara Region

    • Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), and Vyacheslav Fedorischev, Governor of the Samara Region, have discussed developing inland shipping and establishing a river port hub, the press office of Rosmorrechflot reports.

    The regional government has selected four sites for the would-be river port hub to choose from, namely the existing ports of Togliatti, Samara and Syzran and a plot on the territory that used to belong to Oktyabrsk construction goods plant.

    Samara has a convenient location in terms of logistics, it has inland waterway access to seas both in the South and in the North of the country, Tarasenko noted.

    The dense road network, the railway infrastructure and the Volga River that gives access to seven seas via the Volga-Don and the White Sea – Baltic canals make the region highly competitive logistically.

    The Samara region is the only region in the Volga area that can boast three river ports capable of serving river-sea-going vessels.

    The Samara region has the resources and potential to become a key link in the international North-South corridor, Fedprischev said.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.07.2024
    Inland Shipping Hub to Be Developed in Moscow Region
    Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), […]
    inland shipInland shippingMoscowRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport
    0
    17.09.2024
    Multimodal Logistics Center Planned in Omsk Region
    a multimodal logistics center is planned to be developed on the basis of Omsk […]
    Inland shippingLogistics centerRiver portОмск
    0
    27.09.2024
    Logistics Centers to Be Developed on Basis of River Ports
    Six multimodal logistics centers are to be developed on the basis of river ports […]
    Infrastructure projectLogistics centerMultimodalRiver port
    0
    16.04.2024
    Navigation on Volga River Starts
    On April 10 the navigation season started on the Middle Volga as the first […]
    Inland shippingNavigationВолга
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.9% in August
    25.09.2024 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    20.09.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 6.3% in August 2024
    20.09.2024 Far Eastern Railway Sets New Container Loading Record
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    18.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •