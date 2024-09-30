Port Logistics Hub Project for Samara Region

Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), and Vyacheslav Fedorischev, Governor of the Samara Region, have discussed developing inland shipping and establishing a river port hub, the press office of Rosmorrechflot reports.

The regional government has selected four sites for the would-be river port hub to choose from, namely the existing ports of Togliatti, Samara and Syzran and a plot on the territory that used to belong to Oktyabrsk construction goods plant.

Samara has a convenient location in terms of logistics, it has inland waterway access to seas both in the South and in the North of the country, Tarasenko noted.

The dense road network, the railway infrastructure and the Volga River that gives access to seven seas via the Volga-Don and the White Sea – Baltic canals make the region highly competitive logistically.

The Samara region is the only region in the Volga area that can boast three river ports capable of serving river-sea-going vessels.

The Samara region has the resources and potential to become a key link in the international North-South corridor, Fedprischev said.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot