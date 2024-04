On April 10 the navigation season started on the Middle Volga as the first vessel, the MV “Grigory Potekhin”, passed Lock 25 heading down the river via the Volgograd Reservoir, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reports.

Earlier, navigation started on the Lower Volga on a 618 kilometers’ stretch between Volgograd and Streletskoe.

As of April 10, 36 vessels were moving in the Volga basin, according o the Volga Basin Administration.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot