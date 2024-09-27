Logistics Centers to Be Developed on Basis of River Ports

Six multimodal logistics centers are to be developed on the basis of river ports in Central Russia, Siberia and the Russian Far East, Andrey Tarasenko, head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said addressing the II All-Russian Maritime Congress held on September 24-25 in Moscow.

Those centers will be integrated with railway transport and sea ports, which will make cargo delivery more efficient. “At present, containers and other cargo are transported mainly by railway, which is overloaded. To relieve the load on railway and make delivery quicker and more efficient, we need to modernize inland shipping infrastructure and integrate it with both railway and maritime transport,” Tarasenko said.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot