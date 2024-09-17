SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В Омской области планируют создать мультимодальный логистический центр
17.09.2024

Multimodal Logistics Center Planned in Omsk Region

    • a multimodal logistics center is planned to be developed on the basis of Omsk River Port, the press office of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reports.

    The project was discussed in the first meeting of the working group presided by Andrey Tarasenko, head of Rosmorrechflot.

    The logistics center is expected to accumulate cargo flows in the region and help distribute them between various transport modes, river, railway and road.

    ‘The Omsk region has a large potential for restoring inland shipping, its largest river Irtysh is not used to the full extent,’ Tarasenko said.

    ‘To increase freight traffic by rivers we ought to provide cargo base and establish a logistics center to concentrate and accumulate cargo in a single point in cooperation with the regional authorities,’ he continued.

    ‘Such transport hubs on the basis of river ports will become key objects in the backbone network of inland waterways,’ Tarasenko concluded.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.08.2024
    Multifunctional Logistics Center Construction Starts on Sakhalin Island
    The construction of a multifunctional logistics center has commenced in the village of Troitskoe […]
    Infrastructure projectLogistics centerSakhalin
    0
    06.08.2024
    Marine Logistics Center Project for Magadan
    Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), […]
    Logistics centerRussian Far EastМагаданRF Marine and River Transport Agency
    0
    16.04.2024
    Navigation on Volga River Starts
    On April 10 the navigation season started on the Middle Volga as the first […]
    Inland shippingNavigationВолга
    0
    05.07.2024
    Inland Shipping Hub to Be Developed in Moscow Region
    Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), […]
    inland shipInland shippingMoscowRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    18.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    17.09.2024 New Container Service from Yekaterinburg to Krasnoyarsk
    16.09.2024 RZD Tests Open Tops for Shipping Cars from China
    16.09.2024 Block Train from Vladivostok to Togliatti Launched
    13.09.2024 FESCO and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Transportation to Asia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •