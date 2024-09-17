Multimodal Logistics Center Planned in Omsk Region

a multimodal logistics center is planned to be developed on the basis of Omsk River Port, the press office of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reports.

The project was discussed in the first meeting of the working group presided by Andrey Tarasenko, head of Rosmorrechflot.

The logistics center is expected to accumulate cargo flows in the region and help distribute them between various transport modes, river, railway and road.

‘The Omsk region has a large potential for restoring inland shipping, its largest river Irtysh is not used to the full extent,’ Tarasenko said.

‘To increase freight traffic by rivers we ought to provide cargo base and establish a logistics center to concentrate and accumulate cargo in a single point in cooperation with the regional authorities,’ he continued.

‘Such transport hubs on the basis of river ports will become key objects in the backbone network of inland waterways,’ Tarasenko concluded.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot