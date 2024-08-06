SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В Магадане создадут морской логистический центр
06.08.2024

Marine Logistics Center Project for Magadan

    • Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), and Sergey Nosov, Governor of the Magadan region, have met to discuss the reconstruction of port infrastructure in the region.

    According to the Rosmorrechflot press office, at present, the site for the investment project to develop a marine logistics center is being considered.

    The new facility is expected to optimize supply chains in the region and reduce the pressure on the port of the Primorsky Kray, A.Tarasenko said.

    A working group including specialists from Rosmorrechflot, the Magadan region government, the RF Ministry of Agriculture, the RF Federal Agency for Fishery, and FESCO Transport Group will be established to finalize the details of the project.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot

     


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.05.2024
    Freight Flow via Russian Far East Rail Border Crossings Up 35% in January-April 2024
    During January-April 2024, railway freight traffic via the land border crossings in the Russian […]
    2024Border crossingExportRussian Far East
    0
    06.08.2024
    Multifunctional Logistics Center Construction Starts on Sakhalin Island
    The construction of a multifunctional logistics center has commenced in the village of Troitskoe […]
    Infrastructure projectLogistics centerSakhalin
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.8% in June
    31.07.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 31.3% in June 2024
    29.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.8% in June 2024
    22.07.2024 Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •