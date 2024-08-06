Marine Logistics Center Project for Magadan

Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), and Sergey Nosov, Governor of the Magadan region, have met to discuss the reconstruction of port infrastructure in the region.

According to the Rosmorrechflot press office, at present, the site for the investment project to develop a marine logistics center is being considered.

The new facility is expected to optimize supply chains in the region and reduce the pressure on the port of the Primorsky Kray, A.Tarasenko said.

A working group including specialists from Rosmorrechflot, the Magadan region government, the RF Ministry of Agriculture, the RF Federal Agency for Fishery, and FESCO Transport Group will be established to finalize the details of the project.

