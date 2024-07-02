Top Appointments with Russian Railways

The Board of Russian Railways has decided to appoint Yury Bakerkin deputy CEO of the company. Bakerkin has been with the investment department of Russian Railways foe 17 years, and was head of it since 2017.

In his new position, he will continue to supervise the investment department. He will be also responsible for the Central and St. Petersburg transport centers and the high-speed transportation development center.

Dmitry Redkin, first deputy head of the investment department, has been appointed acting head of that department.

Aleksey Shilo who earlier was appointed deputy minister of transport has been relieved from the position of deputy CEO of Russian Railways.

