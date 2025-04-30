TransContainer Increases Terminal Capacity in Arkhangelsk

TransContainer has increased the storage capacity of its own railway container terminal in Arkhangelsk by 50% to 630 TEU by installing a double girder 45-ton gantry crane. The annual capacity of the terminal increased 23.5% to 27 .1 thousand TEU.

The new crane replaced at outdated one. It can stack containers three tiers high while the old one made only two tiers.

TransContainer estimated its share of the Arkhangelsk region container market as 41% in 2024. The bulk of commodities moved in containers is sawn goods, inhibitors, metal structures, paper and pulp products.

In 2024, the company invested 2.2 mn rubles ($25.6 thousand) into expanding its terminal capacity and equipment acquisition and modernization.

